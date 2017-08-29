LAHORE - Senior puisne judge, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar took oath as acting chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali administered oath at a solemn ceremony held at the Lahore High Court.

Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq, Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan, LHC officers, senior lawyers, and provincial and federal law officers graced the ceremony.

After the oath ceremony, judges and court officials congratulated Justice Dar for taking oath.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah along with six other Judges proceeded on an official visit to Hungary to participate in an International Judicial Summit being held in Budapest from August 30th to Sept 1st. The topics under discussion in three-day workshop include Case Management Challenges, Judicial Administration & Court Wise Management, Change Management, Court Information Technology, Bench-Bar relationship and Judicial Education and Staff training.

The judges’ delegation was hopeful that the judicial summit would prove to be extremely beneficial for the case management reforms recently introduced in the District Judiciary of Punjab by the chief justice of Lahore High Court. This was second part of the summit, earlier part took place last year at Prague, Czechoslovakia and the delegation and delegation of Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ayesha A. Malik participated.

Now, in the absence of CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar would be Acting Chief Justice.

Contempt plea against Pemra chairman

A contempt petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Amna Malik, a member of Civil Society Network Pakistan, moved the contempt petition through her counsel Azhar Siddique, and submitted that the high court in its Aug 24 order directed the Authority to ensure compliance of Pemra ordinance, rules and media code of conduct.

However, the petitioner said, Pemra chairman Absar Alam failed to comply with the order as a ‘contemptuous’ speech delivered by the ousted premier, Nawaz Sharif, to a convention hosted by PML-N Lawyers Forum was broadcasted live by all the news channels. The petitioner said that Pemra chairman did not take any step to implement the order and its rules and media code with regard to hate speeches against state institutions.

The petitioner submitted that clause 3 (c) (j) and 4 (6) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015, clearly restrain everyone from criticising institution of judiciary and as well as armed forces but Sharif and others had been persistently criticising the judiciary and the law enforcement agencies.

She maintained that Nawaz Sharif was trying to sabotage integrity of the state institutions and the Pemra chairman was offering him a logistic support by allowing him to make contemptuous speeches on media. Pemra often ignored compliance with the court orders which was itself a crime, the petitioner said.

Her counsel requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Absar Alam for not complying with the court orders regarding implementation of Pemra’s rules and code of conduct of media.

Petition against Jadhav’s

mercy appeal dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a petition challenging appeal of Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav who was awarded death sentence by military court earlier this year.

Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan took up the petition and observed that it was a frivolous petition and unnecessary. On it, the petitioner withdrew his petition.

Earlier this petition of Mehmood Ahmad Naqvi came up for hearing on July 3 before Justice Shahid Karim and on petitioner’s request, the judge had sent it to fix before some other bench.

The petitioner had submitted that Jadav was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and had already confessed his guilt. He argued that the government should not show any lenience on a spy’s mercy petition.

He also said that Jadhav should be executed as soon as possible.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, during a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan.

He confessed before the court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

A field general court martial (FGCM) tried him and sentenced him to death. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM, according to the military's media wing.

Later, Jadhav moved a mercy plea to the army chief, which is yet to be decided.

