LAHORE - The International Iqbal Society organised a Mushaira titled “Pakistan Kay Naam” at Alhamra Hall.

Zahid Shamsi hosted the event, which was presided over by Absar Abdul Ali. The chief guests were Capt (Retd) Atta Muhammad Khan and Dr Asim Allah Bakhsh. Many poets and literary personalities attended the event.

Poets who took part in the Mushaira included Zahid Shamsi, Nusrat Shireen Gul Rana, Syed Farast Bukhari, Najma Shaheen, Yasmeen Bukhari, Iqbal Rahi, Mumtaz Rashid Lahori, Tahira Jabeen, Ashraf Javed, Atta Muhammad Khan, Advocate Salah-ud-din, Khawaja Asif and Dr Asim Allah Bakhsh. The poets presented patriotic poems and national songs.

The poets presented their poetry in their own unique way. Some of them sang verses from their poetry. The purpose of organising the event was to remember the ideology and philosophy of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Different sections of Iqbal’s poetry were talked about on the occasion. The presence of youth at the event was very encouraging.

At the end, President of International Iqbal Society Umar Raza thanked the participants in his address. He highlighted struggle of the organisation in the last eight years since it was started. He said the organisation hosts different events like seminars, conferences and sittings on different themes. Such events are being organised in different cities of Pakistan. He said workers of the organisation were not only working in Pakistan but also in other countries.

Nusrat Shireen Gul Rana said such events must be organised on a regular basis to tell the next generation about the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers. “They must know about their base and culture. Our new generation is much more involved in the Western culture.

They need to understand and remember their roots and the rich cultural heritage that they have. This event is part of the effort,” Nusrat said.

IQRA & AYESHA AMBER