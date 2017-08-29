LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly failed to gain support of Jamaat-e-Islami, days before by-elections in the NA-120 constituency. A meeting was scheduled between the two parties on Monday but the PTI delegation failed to reach the venue. This enraged JI members. JI leader Ameerul Azeem said his party would field its own candidate in the by-polls. The polling in the constituency will be held on September 17. On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched its electoral campaign in the constituency. Maryam Nawaz claimed that PML-N will win the contest. PTI chief Imran Khan has said that NA-120 by-polls will separate those who stand by the top court and the judiciary from those who are against the respected institution. –AGENCIES

Another contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Another contempt petition has been filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court. A petitioner, Mehmood filed the petition while taking the plea that the ousted PM, during his address to August 25 Lawyer’s convention, criticised Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Case that falls under purview of contempt of court. The petitioner requested the court that it should initiate contempt of court proceedings against the deposed PM. Earlier, several petitions have been filed against Nawaz Sharif for committing contempt of court and criticising Panama Case verdict. –ONLINE

Committee to oversee increase in elite school fees

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee to address the complaints regarding unfair annual increase in the tuition tee by some of the elite schools which are managed by the private sector. The special committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab ShumaiI Khwaja, was convened at Civil Secretariat, Lahore. The committee proposed the role of the DC s and DPOs in the enforcement committees in the law. –Staff Reporter

Cyber criminal arrested

LAHORE: FIA Lahore’s Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) on Monday arrested a man for running fake Facebook page titled 'Ubqari'. Addressing a press conference, FIA Deputy Director Syed Shahid Hussain said that the accused, Abdul Hadi, was arrested on the complaint of administration of ‘Ubqari dawakhana'. The accused was involved in looting women and later blackmailing them through fake account, the official added. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.–APP

39 offenders held on highways

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 39 alleged criminals including seven proclaimed offenders and one court absconder, also recovering one Kalashnikov, one gun, 10 pistols, two magazines and 76 bullets from them. The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action. The PHP team also found 10 missing children namely Ahsan, Junaid, Ali Shair, Allah Bachaya, Muavia, Anum, Adnan, Hamid, Ghulam Hassan and Muhammad Imran and reunited them with their parents. The PHP team rendered help to 2,501 commuters on various points of the highways. –APP

Ketchup production unit sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority sealed a production unit for producing substandard mayonnaise, ketchup after it recovered 1200kg substandard mayonnaise/ketchup, 960 kilogram rotten raw material from a factory in the city on Monday. Headed by DG Rafia Haider, PFA raided the production unit in the city.–INP