LAHORE: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Lahore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a notorious auto-lifter gang. Police also seized 8 stolen cars from his possession.

A police spokesman said the arrest was made during a successful raid by an AVLS team of the Cantonment Division.

The police team raided a house on a tip-off and arrested the suspect without facing any resistance.

The AVLS officers identified the suspect as Zubair alias Zubairi, said to be the ringleader of an active gang involved in vehicle-theft.

A police official said Zubairi was wanted to the police in more than 100 cases of auto-lifting. The suspect was shifted to a police facility for further investigations.

As investigators start grilling the suspect, police officials believe recovery of more stolen vehicles from his possession.