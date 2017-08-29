LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared two senior police officers as proclaimed offenders in Model Town shooting case.

The court passed the order after Rana Abdul Jabbar, the then DIG (Operations), and DSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi could not appear before it despite repeated orders in a private complaint moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The court adjourned further hearing until Sept 09. At least 14 people died and 100 others injured during clash between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in June 2014 in Model Town.

PAT had made Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, other leaders of the PML-N, former IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, other police officials and officials of local administration as respondents in Model Town killings case.

Meanwhile, a civil miscellaneous application was moved to the Lahore High Court seeking directive for Punjab government to release Judicial Inquiry report of the incident. Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had moved the application.





OUR STAFF REPORTER