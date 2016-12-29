LAHORE - Just a day after the suspension of Saaf Pani project CEO over financial irregularities, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to implement the project in a transparent manner.

Addressing the officials of different Chinese companies through video link from Lahore, the CM discussed matters regarding Saaf Pani project. Senior authorities of prominent Chinese companies having expertise in water sector and members of the delegation from Punjab participated in the meeting from Beijing through video link.

The CM told the Chinese that the Punjab government evolved a big project of supply of clean drinking water to the people of the province but due to inefficiency, negligence and non-professional attitude of the officials of Saaf Pani Company, the project has been delayed. Senior officials of Saaf Pani Company have been suspended and instructions have been issued to blacklist the consultants, he added.

Due to laxity and inefficiency of some officials, Shehbaz said, time and resources have been wasted but now speedy progress will have to be made.

The Chief Minister welcomed the interest shown by Chinese companies in the project and assured that all-out facilities will be provided to them in the province. “It is priority of the government to implement Saaf Pani project expeditiously as it is directly linked with human health.”

QUAID-I-AZAM APPAREL PARK

Shehbaz Sharif also addressed heads of different Chinese companies working in textile sector and members of a delegation from Punjab through video conference in Beijing. It was decided in the meeting to speedily implement the Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park project is of vital importance for the uplift of textile and garments sector and it will have to be completed with speed, standard and transparency. He asked Chinese investors to come forward for investment in the Apparel Park project and assured that Punjab government would provide them all necessary facilities.

The CM said that the project will be completed in a professional manner. “Completion of the Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park will promote textile and garments industry,” he added.

The officials of Chinese companies assured investment in Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park and described it as a splendid project. China Commercial Circulation Association of Textile & Apparel Vice President Yin Qiang, senior officials of other Chinese investment companies, Punjab Minister for Industries Sheikh Alauddin, chairman Planning & Development, industries secretary, PIEDMC chairman, Commercial Counselor in Pakistan Embassy in Beijing Dr Arfa Iqbal besides other officials participated in the meeting in Beijing through video link.

SAIRA MEETS SHEHBAZ

Minister of State for Health Saira Afzal Tarar met Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the CM stated that provision of quality public health facilities is the priority of the government and reforms of revolutionary nature are being introduced for the uplift of health sector.

“Punjab government has evolved a comprehensive programme of provision of quality medicines to the patients and crackdown is continuing against the elements involved in production and sale of spurious and substandard drugs,” he said, vowing the heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs will be rooted out.

Shehbaz Sharif said that punishment will be enhanced for manufacture and sale of substandard and spurious drugs and fines will also be increased to eliminate this heinous business. Reiterating the commitment to eradicate spurious and substandard medicines, he said the elements engaged in this heinous business deserve no leniency and they will be made an example.