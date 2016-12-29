Jhelum : At least three persons including Husband, son and head of college have been apprehended in a murder case of Pakistan Origin German female Doctor.

According to police, Shahbaz, a husband of German Doctor Uzma brought her to hospital for medical treatment saying that she slipped from stairs and sustained injury.

The post-mortem report revealed that deceased doctor was gunned down. .

The victim’s sister Qamar-ur-Nisa said that the couple had contracted love marriage, however, often husband of her sister had altercations with her over domestic issues. She said that the deceased was also tortured a day before she was killed.

The police have registered a case and arrested Husband Shahbaz, owner of a private college, Navid, and son of deceased lady. .

Investigation into alleged murder case is underway.