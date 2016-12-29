LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch has called upon the Opposition parties to join hands, in order to increase public pressure for Panama leaks enquiry and accountability of the corrupt.

Dr Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek also wants an alliance of opposition parties on the issue of corruption.

The possibility of a grand alliance, however, is not in sight in near future.

Commenting on Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Liaquat Baloch said the former President and Bilawal had given priority to the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto over the revival of the PPP. He added it was the democratic right of the PPP leadership to contest for national assembly.

Replying to questions, Liaqat Baloch said that the opposition was divided and it had already wasted much time in arriving at a joint line of action. He said the split in the opposition was a blessing for the ruling party and the opposition would have to unite for achieving national objectives.

The JI leader visited residence of late journalist Syed Anwar Kidwai where he recalled the deceased as a seasoned and hard working journalist, popular coloumnist and political analyst.

Meanwhile, Liaqt Baloch, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and Allama Saqib Akbar, expressed deep grief over the demise of the sister of Milli Yakjehti Council president Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair, and offered their condolences.