LAHORE - A 35-year-old man died while another three wounded seriously when a truck smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw on the Bund road in Shafiqabad police area early yesterday. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Shahid.

The police have arrested the truck driver and were investigating the incident. Police said the truck hit the rickshaw as the driver lost his control due to over speeding. The injured were shifted to the Mayo hospital by Edhi ambulance service.

FOUND DEAD

A 42-year-old man was found dead in Qila Gujjar Singh area yesterday morning. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police investigators said apparently the man was a drug addict.

Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath in Sheesha Market and alerted the police. Further investigation was underway.