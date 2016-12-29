LAHORE - The Supreme Court has issued notices to the firms playing havoc with the lives of citizens by selling toxic milk and water.

In their reports, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and University of Agriculture Faisalabad have told the apex court that major dairies and water plants were not meeting standard and quality.

“Milk samples collected from different companies contain sugarcane juice, formalin (commonly known as methanal and is used for preserving dead bodies), and heavy metal components which are injurious to health,” the Supreme Court was reported.

A court-assigned commission and Punjab Food Authority also confirmed in their reports that major dairies and water distributors were committing criminal negligence.

The PCSIR labs have submitted eleven reports - one on ultra high temperature (UHT) and 10 on pasteurised milk.

A report of the PCSIR, previously filed with the court, stated that except Haleeb Milk, all samples taken from UHT (ultra-high-temperature) standardised milk manufacturers were found fit for human consumption. While the report on pasteurised milk said all samples, except Prema milk, were found to be unfit for human consumption.

The UVAS reported: “Sugarcane quantity is present in UHT Haleeb Milk. As regards pasteurised milk, sugarcane quantity is found in Ashaa Milk, Adams Milk and Anhaar Milk while heavy metal components have been found in UHT standardised milk samples of Day Fresh, Good Milk, Haleeb Milk, Milk Pak and Nurpur.”

In its report, the UAF said: “Out of seven UHT samples, all were found fit for human consumption. As regards pasteurised milk of 10 companies, formalin and added sugar have been found in Adams and Ashaa Milk.”

The report filed by commission on water read: “None of the companies identified in the aforesaid order meet the licensing criteria laid down under the law/rules and certain deficiencies have also been pointed out along with photographs.”

Following the SC order, Punjab Food Authority also submitted its report in which it claimed that outlets of five dairies including Asha, Dalda dairies, Al-Fajar Dairy Foods, Al-Fazal Foods have been found violating the basic hygienic standard and quality.

At this, the SC issued notice to Jami water, Asana Mineral water, Royal Mineral water, Bahria Water, Abbeyar Water, Oasis Water Plant, Pharmagen water, Wajyan Pure Drinking Water, Cool Valley Water and Fatima Ultra Filtration Plant. The apex court also directed milk manufacturing companies and water plants to submit replies by next hearing.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan had moved the court against the sale of contaminated milk and water across the country.