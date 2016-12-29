LAHORE (HANDOUT) - The spokesman for the Punjab police has claimed that the crime rate has declined drastically in 2016.

In a handout issued on Wednesday, the spokesman said that police maintained better law and order during 2016 as compared to last year.

This resulted in down wards trend on crime graph of different categories like murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft and burglary.

“Looted/stolen items of worth around Rs1278 million were recovered from 3,006 busted dacoit gangs and 9,177 arrested dacoits, street criminals and thieves, while ransom money of more than Rs60 million recovered from kidnappers,” he added.

Punjab police also recovered illegal arms and drugs of millions of rupees. Total 79,510 FIRs of crime against property were registered in 2016 while 82,657 such FIRs were registered in 2015 in whole Punjab, he added.

59 percent turn down in the cases of kidnapping for ransom is recorded as 81 such cases were reported in 2015 while the number of cases in 2016 had been 33 only. Similarly, murder during dacoity cases were decreased by 21 percent, in 2015, 176 such cases were reported whereas in 2016 the cases reported were 139.

Dacoity and robbery incidents were lessened by 39 percent, 1520 such cases were registered in 2015, whilst the numbers of cases in 2016 were 923 only. 50 percent less bank dacoity are recorded in year 2016 as only 18 such incidents took place in comparison to 2015, when 36 such cases were reported. Likewise, 50 percent less patrol pump and jewelry shops were looted, in 2015 there were 115 cases of patrol pump dacoity which were reduced to only 56 incidents in 2016. 26 jewelry shop dacoity incidents were reported in 2015 and only 13 such incidents happened in 2016, the spokesman held.

Other cases were reported 22 percent less motor vehicles were snatched in 2016 because in comparison to 4550 motor vehicle snatch cases in 2015, 3550 such crimes were reported in 2016.

Theft cases decreased by 17 percent as 13,487 cases were registered in 2016 in comparison to 16,214 cases in previous year. A notable decline in motorcycle theft cases was also observed throughout the year as 13,030 motorcycles were stolen last year and the number decreased to 11,854 in 2016.

Murder incidents were decreased by 9 percent as 4,481 murder cases were reported in 2015 while 4,081 persons were murdered in different incidents in 2016. Riot cases were reduced by 25 percent as only 24 such cases were reported in 2016 in comparison to 32 such incidents in 2015.

Most importantly, 100 percent decline in incidents of murder on the basis of sectarian conflicts was seen and not a single life was taken in cases of sectarian violence. 11 percent decline in incidents of attempted murder was recorded as 4253 such cases were recorded in 2016 in comparison to 4805 cases in 2015.

Cattle theft cases reduced by 8 percent as 5,380 such cases were registered in 2015 while 4,947 in 2016. Six percent decline in cases of possession and exhibition of illegal arms was recorded since such cases decreased to 33,968 in 2016 from 36,320 in 2015, the spokesman concludes.