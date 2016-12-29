LAHORE - Lahore DIG traffic Ahmad Mobeen yesterday claimed that protests often cause traffic mess in the provincial metropolis. He said that the violation of traffic rules also cause accidents and roadblocks.

According to a police spokesperson, the traffic wardens try to ensure smooth flow of traffic. City traffic police have launched a fresh campaign to educate students of different educational institutions about the importance of traffic rules.

The spokesman said that a number of students are being imparted traffic education at Police Lines on monthly basis. Discipline on roads provides safe and clean rout for public.

The patrolling officers and sector in-charges are asked to guide public regarding traffic education through public address system.