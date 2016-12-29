HAFIZABAD,: The police busted a three-member robbers gang and recovered arms and other looted valuables worth hundreds of thousand rupees here on Thursday.

The police reacting to a tip-off regarding presence of outlaws conducted operation in Vanike Tarar locality of Hafizabad district. During operation three robbers were apprehended with arms, stolen valuables and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

In the preliminary interrogation the detained robbers admitted of committing more than 20 robberies in various areas of Hafizabad and further investigation was in progress.