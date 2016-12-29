LAHORE - Three people yesterday succumbed to burns at a hospital, one day after a fire wounded at least 25 people at a sale point on the main Wahdat Road.

According to rescue workers, at least 14 victims are still under treatment in the hospital while others were discharged yesterday as their condition got stable. The deceased were identified by police as 22-year-old Zaman, 30-year-old Saleem and 45-year-old Mazhar.

Over two dozen people were wounded when a gas cylinder exploded at a sale point on the main Wahdat Road in Mustafa Town on Tuesday. The entire structure caught fire soon after the explosion.

Dozens of customers were present at the sale-point when a gas cylinder exploded in an under-construction food outlet located adjacent to the makeshift. As a result, the sale point caught fire. The blaze spread quickly as plastic items caught fire. “Within a few seconds, the whole structure was on fire. It was terrible,” a visitor Muhammad Aslam told reporters at the site.

Hospital sources said that the condition of another five blast victims was said to be serious till late Wednesday night. The victims were identified as, 21-year-old Abuzar (70 percent burns), 23-year-old Rameez (50 percent burns), 45-year-old Shabbir (50 percent burns) and 40-year-old Arif (45 percent burns). Authorities have ordered an inquiry to probe into the incident.