LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed has ordered the district coordination officers (DCOs) to complete all arrangements regarding transition to local governments by December 30.

He issued these directions while presiding over DCOs conference at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

He directed that matters related to establishment of health and education authorities at district level, division of assets and liabilities, and financial matters be finalised so that process of transition could take place in a smooth manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that all administrative officers should extend full cooperation to newly-elected local bodies’ representatives, adding that new local government setup would help resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps. He directed that DCO should play active role in making functional the new local government system.

The chief secretary said that quality and timelines be ensured in construction of new classrooms in schools under Khadim Punjab Schools Programme. In his briefing, the Secretary Local Government issued necessary directions to DCOs regarding transition process. Those among present were Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Communication and Works, Health, and Services departments whereas divisional commissioner joined the conference through video link.