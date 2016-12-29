LAHORE - A delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq at Civil Secretariat yesterday.

The delegation comprised Dr Hasan Cagil, Dr Taha Yayce and Dr Fatih Karademir. Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmed Kh, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Faisal Masood, Dr Naeem ud Din Mian,

Procurement Specialist Tayyib Farid, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr Muhammad Sohail and Deputy Secretary Health Dr Yadullah were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was briefed about the present system of medicines procurement, storage and supply to the hospitals, transportation and maintenance of quality.

Kh Salman Rafiq said a robust supply chain management system would be established to maintain quality of medicines. For this purpose, he added, information technology would also be used for preparing software.

He further said that modern warehouses also be set up to stock the medicines at the recommended temperature and its transportation to the hospitals. Salman said Turkey has a developed system of supply chain management right from the manufacturing units to the hospitals and Punjab would benefit from the experience.

Turkish experts would visit different institutions, warehouses and cold storages and present report along with recommendations to the Chief Minister on coming Sunday.