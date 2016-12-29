LAHORE - In December 2016, Unicef marks 70 years of relentless work in the world’s toughest places to bring life-saving aid and long-term support to children whose lives and futures are endangered by conflict, crises, poverty, inequality and discrimination.

Globally the number of children dying before their fifth birthday has more than halved in the past 25 years. Hundreds of millions of children have been lifted out of poverty. Out-of-school rates among primary-school-aged children have reduced by more than 40 per cent between 1990 and 2014.

But, despite impressive progress, many children are still being left behind. It is perhaps because of their gender, race, religion, ethnic group or disability. It is because they live in poverty or in hard-to-reach communities, or, simply because they are children.

Every child - especially the most vulnerable - deserves a fair chance in life - a chance to complete a quality education and contribute fully to a peaceful and prosperous future for themselves and their communities.

In South Asia, despite economic growth and consequent improvements in realising the rights of children, massive disparities still exist preventing children from living in dignity, reaching their full potential and making choices about their future.

South Asia alone had more than one million newborn deaths last year while about five million children are under-immunised in the region. Moreover, 38 per cent of South Asia’s children under five years of age - about 64 million children - have stunted growth due to chronic nutritional deprivation. There are an estimated 33 million primary and lower secondary out-of-school children in South Asia in 2016.

Also, almost half (45%) of all girls in South Asia marry before their 18th birthday. While majority of the world’s open defecators (610 million in 2015) live here, two countries of South Asia remain polio-endemic.

How can we expect children to learn to respect the rights of others if their own rights are violated? How will they view the world, and their responsibility to it?

While the Fund at the end of the year seems steadfast in its determination to protect children’s rights, these questions need to be addressed at certain level. It is quite understandable that UNICEF cannot do it alone.

Unicef was established in 1946 by the United Nations to safeguard the lives of children struggling to survive in the aftermath of World War II - and in doing so, to help rebuild destroyed societies and restore hope for a better future. In 2016, the Fund works in 190 countries and territories. In South Asia, Unicef works in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.