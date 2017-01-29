LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has justified the public reaction at the hospitals when no treatment would be provided to the patients.

“The role of family physicians is vital to lessen the burden of the government on health sector apart from cutting down the budget of the public hospitals,” the governor said while speaking to 27th International Family Physicians Conference held yesterday.

Acknowledging the plight of patients, Rajwana said that the government has taken revolutionary steps to improve the health sector wherein much more was underway to provide even better healthcare service to the people.

Provincial Minister for Health Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, Head of the Family Physicians Dr Tariq Mian, Dr Saeed Hamad, Dr Ahmad Naveed Bhatti, Dr Tahir Ch, Punjab Health Commission Chairman Dr Muhammad Ajmal, PIC Chairman Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik, Punjab Health Foundation MD Dr Suhail Saqlain, PMA head Prof Ashraf Nizami, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal of CPSP among others were also present at the conference.

According to the governor, the purpose of politics should not be other than service for the development and prosperity of the country. He lambasted at the elements who oppose and create hurdles in the government efforts for achieving national agenda of development and progress and said “Pakistan belongs to everyone; therefore everyone must give precedence to the country and shun anything which causes it bad name no matter even it comes through mudslinging on a person.”

Rajwana said that the fruit of positive work will benefit everyone. He lauded role of the family physicians and said their contribution to the profession can go a long way to cut down burden on the teaching hospitals.

The governor also highlighted the part being plated by media to keep the people calm and peaceful however adding it was pity that some channels were discouraging and demoralising the people. He said he wanted that section of the media to avoid this attitude in the larger interest of the country and desired the media, politicians and intelligentsia to also play role to eliminate quackery in the society as this practice is becoming a major reason for spreading serious diseases among the innocent people.

On the occasion, Health minister Khwaja Salman Rafiq said that the doctors command a highly respectable place and their disgrace is a loss to the country. “Doctors, paramedics and other related to the profession of medicine are highly respectable for they are delivering yeoman service to the nation.

However, it is natural for one to err when one will work and he would stand with the community of doctors and professors on that score,” he urged.

Dr Tariq Mian, in his speech, highlighted the problems facing the family physicians and urged the government to address the same on priority. He demanded establishment of the family physicians college.