LAHORE - Implementation on traffic rules and use of helmet by motorcyclists can significantly minimise loss of lives and disabilities during road accidents, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said yesterday.

Addressing the concluding session of Traumatic Brain Injury Summit at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, the minister urged youth to use helmet and follow traffic laws for their own safety and minimize socio-economic problems of their dependents.

At the event arranged by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital, Kh Salman Rafiq said that death or disability of any person leaves deep impact on his family which results in the social as well as financial problems. The target of revamping 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals by June 2017 has been fixed; moreover, CT Scan machines would be provided to all the DHQ hospitals within couple of months, he added.

Salman further said that provision of CT Scan machines would help providing diagnostic facilities for trauma patients.

Earlier, renowned Neuro Surgeons including Prof Nazir Chaudhry, Prof Shehzad Shams, Prof Anwar Chaudhry and Orthopaedic surgeons from different teaching hospitals delivered lectures during the technical session on trauma injuries, case management and treatment of the patients.

The experts recommended making Neuro Surgery departments at teaching hospitals functional, establishment of new hospitals according to the needs of population, action against one wheelers, ban on driving under 18 years and imparting awareness before issuance of driving license. They also stressed implementation of law of security roof walls, international laws for industrial workers and labours attached with construction work.