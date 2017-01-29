LAHORE - Nearpeer - a start-up of Punjab government’s Plan9 - has finally gained momentum in bridging the gap between students and teachers in Pakistan.

This initiative by Ammar Ali Ayub and Shahrukh Swati, co-founder of Nearpeer and students of Lums, is aimed to fill the academic gap between teachers and students in Pakistan’s education system, and also provide a conducive atmosphere for young entrepreneurs.

Extremely happy with this investment, Ammar said: "Half a million students graduate from university annually in Pakistan but not enough jobs are created to absorb all of them. But we are going to create opportunities within our economy by introducing more jobs.

“Students needed to seek extra material for better educational help of subject and that content is scattered online and felt the gaps in the education system. With this technology partnership we're going to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education system and generate great content for markets of MCAT, ECAT, O or A-Levels, FSc, and similar markets in coming two years,” he added.

The first milestone achieved by Nearpeer, was their partnership with SKANS CA FINAL. When it initially started back in November, 2015 they only had 1,200 paying customers and 3000 users overall.

Today, they stand at a good figure of 2,500 paying customers and approximately 6,200 online users. They are currently offering 55 courses, and almost 100 university courses are in the pipeline as well as 10+ CA full courses.

Nearpeer exists at Lums, LSE and Chartered Accountants Market. Their immediate future goals include expanding into GIK, PIEAS, NUST, ITU and FAST.

Another great achievement is that each user spends about 35 minutes on average on Nearpeer’s website.

Nearpeer aims to reach out to the students of cities like Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and provide them with free-of-cost quality education prevalent in urban societies like Lums, GIK and Nust.