LAHORE - A two-day Science Mela 2017, featuring innovative ideas relating to science and human life started here yesterday.

A number of panel discussions, lectures and science exhibitions are also part of the event, which is organised by the Lahore University of Management Sciences in collaboration with Khwarizmi Science Society at Ali Institute of Education, and attended by more than 10,000 people on the first day.

Khwarizmi Science Society is a non-profit organisation, which is aimed to promote science culture in Pakistan’s educational institutions and in general public. Dr Sabieh Anwar, of the society, said this is not an ordinary science fair as it would help bridge the gap between scientists and public.

Syed Babar Ali, of Lums, highlighted the need for engaging citizens of all socio-economic strata around inquiry, creativity and a passion for innovation. “The Lahore Science Mela will be a major step in this direction,” he added.

National Museum of Science and Technology, a public sector institution, exhibited different technologies. Moreover, formulas of mathematics and models of different engines were also presented for the show.

IBA Sukkur also presented different projects, including the drone technology which attracted many visitors. Students of IBA Sukkur told The Nation that this drone could be used for different purposes. “It can also measure silt at different points of the canals and supports the irrigation for de-silting purposes.

“It also provides information on different insects like dragonfly, praying mantis and honey bee etc. If we decrease use of pesticides, the population of such beneficial insects could be increased,” they added.

This drone is being used by KP Police to measure mob strength and their activities. Moreover, it can be easily controlled from three miles radius. It may set on Google maps to automatically perform its function, the presenter said.

Also, the Lums project on irrigation attracted special attention from the attendees. The Centre for Water Informatics and Technology (WIT) developed a project and successfully implemented in Bahawalngar. After experimenting it in that district for one year, the WIT started another project at Kasur.

Muhammad Waqas, a project research associate, told The Nation that the WIT has installed its equipments at different canals and water outlets and recorded water flow. “A smart water meter has been developed at Cyphynets Labs to gauge open channel flow and its deployment on 17 distributaries. The system also presented full year graphic data, reflecting distribution of canal water and its measurement.

“The centre also shared the data with the Irrigation Department which proved to be highly beneficial. Not only water theft cases were reduced but equal distribution of irrigation water was made possible,” he added.

According to the researcher, the WIC would further research on water courses and flow of water on them in district Kasur. The centre also exhibited drone technology used for different purposes.

The PCSIR staff, at their stall, said that the council provides information on different things like shampoos etc. before starting any brand the public could consult the council.

Al-Khawarzmi Society’s Ruben’s Tube was also centre of visitors’ attention. The flames were dancing on the sound waves. A special song, titled ‘Chalo Meray Sath’, sung and composed by Khawar Javed, was also presented by the Society.

On the occasion, Pakistan Astronomical Society President Umair Asim said that 127mm apochromatic refractor telescope with a solar filter has been placed at the LSM where visitors could have a chance to see Planet Venus. He highlighted that there is a lot of potential in the astronomy field and high time research should be done to explore the untouched avenues of astronomy.

“The mysterious sky above has many secrets and Pakistan Astronomical Society has been keenly working on the betterment of the astronomy field of study in Pakistan,” Umair Asim said, adding that sun could be easily viewed through telescope in day time on Sunday (today).

Four documentaries on digital education, preservation of life were screened by Dawood Foundation which gave glimpse of the solar system at Ali Auditorium.

Besides all of them, many other societies and organisations including WWF, National Book Organization book fair, Punjab Information Technology Board, Bio information, Pakistan Science Club, Pakistan Science Foundation, Science Museum Lahore, National Museum for Science and Technology Lahore, Pakistan Metrological Department, Lums Biology Department, Dawood Foundation, Cosmetics Institute of Information Technology exhibited their science projects.

Furqan Haider, from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, exhibited his project which could measure the Richter scale.

Ahmed Humbal, from Lums, showcased his electric car. Syed Hashir, from Information Technology University, showcased his projects on robotics.

JF Labs exhibited a stall in which they showcased how robots would help to prevent from the contingencies.

Dr Yasir Niaz Khan, of University of Central Punjab, explained process of robot making.

Khurram Naveed, a visitor to Science Mela, said that it was a general perception that science was considered boring and a dry subject but this Fair proved to be fun to me. “I never saw Planet Venus. All I have seen of it in NASA images but here through a telescope I am able to have a close look on the planet,” he added.

The Lahore Science fair will conclude today.

Earth’s Twin

With 127mm apochromatic refractor telescope, having

a solar filter, visitors saw Venus which is the second planet from the Sun,

orbiting it every 224.7

Earth days. It has the

longest rotation period of any planet in the Solar

System and rotates in the

opposite direction to most other planets. It has

no natural satellite.

Built by IBA Sukkur students, this drone can measure silt at

different points of the canals and supports the irrigation for de-silting purposes. Easily

controlled from 3-mile radius, the drone also provides information on different insects like

dragonfly, praying

mantis and honey bee.

JAVED IQBAL / FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH