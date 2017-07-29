LAHORE - A large faction of the provincial bureaucracy expressed mixed reaction over the Panama leaks final judgment that ousted Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

Some officers showed pleasure while others called it an attack on democracy. Those who are holding key slots in Punjab either at Civil Secretariat or in the field formations expressed their concerns and said that the apex court struck hard on the ongoing development schemes across the country.

“Not only work on the motorways will be adversely affected but the CPEC will not be an exception,” they said. If CM Shehbaz leaves the province to become the PM, they warned, the ongoing projects like Orange line etc would meet a poor fate.

Moreover, they acknowledged that the faction of bureaucracy that was fed up of the CM’s micromanagement and could not meet ‘Shehbaz Speed’ would be forced to leave important slots. They would either be posted as secretaries at less important departments or would become members of Board of Revenue (BOR).

Earlier, the official work was badly affected after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted it probe report and findings in the Supreme Court, said a senior secretary to the government of Punjab. Not only the Civil Secretariat but the CM Office too underwent the same type of working, he added.

The flow of files and summaries from the Chief Secretary Office to the CM Office and vice versa hit low in last four years, claimed the officer, seeking anonymity.

Another secretary said that the Supreme Court order gave officers a moral courage to stand on the ground of law and deny illegal directions of the government. “Even after the Anita Turab case, a ray of hope was created among the bureaucracy about their rights but this historic judgment that shook the regime would pave the way for further rule of law.”

An officer whom the Chief executive had censured, said that the civil bureaucracy was brutally victimised during recent years, adding some officers were forced to resign, go on long leave, transferred to other provinces or work under junior officers. “One of my friends, a Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, was arrested and sent behind the bars on the orders from powers corridors that the court issued clean chit,” the officer said.

He further said that those involved in corrupt practices in the L&DD enjoyed good postings. “The underrated bureaucracy means problems of the people will go unsolved and a defensive paranoia will seep into the system. Not only institutions are destroyed but also rule of law is affected,” he added.

A federal secretary who spokes to The Nation on the condition of anonymity said that CM Shehbaz if elevated to the status of Prime Minister would face hardships as the working the federation was different from Punjab. “Shehbaz establishes companies, authorities and agencies in the province to deliver but the practice in the federation is totally different.”

Moreover, he said that the CM’s policy to post junior officers as secretaries or on helm of affairs like he did in case of Ahad Cheema, a grade 18 officer as the HED Secretary, would not be tolerated in Islamabad. He foresees a wing of S&GAD in the PM Office to deal the provincial bureaucracy, the officer said.Quoting his sources, the secretary said: “The lists of the officers involved in mega corruption scandals are being prepared in Punjab who will face the music soon.”