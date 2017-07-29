LAHORE - Renowned artists paid rich tributes to the well known Qawals Ustad Mehr Ali Khan and Ustad Sher Ali Khan in a book launching ceremony held here at a local hotel. The ceremony was presided over by known Sufi leader Hazrat Khawja Ghulam Qutub ud Din Faridi of Gharhi Shareef and attended by the peoples from different walks of life.

The book launched was based on Journey of life of Ustaad e Qawali , Ustaad Sher Ali Khan & Ustaad Mehr Ali Khan.

Many well known showbiz personalities made their presence in the event like Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Ustad Tafoo Khan, Ustad Qadar Ali Shaggan, Ustaad Badar uz Zaman , Ghulam Haider Khan, Shoukat Ali , Rafaqat Ali , Shafqat Salamat and Director General Auqaf, Sayed Tahir Raza Bukhari. A documentary film was also released on the life of the both brother and participants of the ceremony took keen interest in the film.

Speaking on the occasion Hamid Ali Khan said that book was well written and writer has covered all aspects of the life of Mehar Ali, Sher Ali. He said that both the brothers worked hard in life and they deserved for the respect they were given through holding such colorful ceremony. Tafoo Khan in his address said that the way both brothers served the art was matchless and they have proved their salt. He prayed for more laurels in their life.

Shoukat Ali believed that both the brothers were melodious and it was God gifted quality in their personality. Ustad Qadar Ali Shagan said that Mehar Ali sher Ali not only served music but also religion since several peoples embraced Islam after hearing their qawali. He was of the view that it was not a lesser quality of any singer. Ustad Badar uz Zaman said that it was very healthy tradition that such a colorful ceremony was held and a book was written on the life of great singers. He stressed upon the showbiz community to hold such more ceremonies to pay tributes to the artists who deserved.

Ijaz Nazir Fareedi said that he and his brothers were pupils of Ustad Mehar Ali Kha and Sher Ali Khan and they were proud of them. Ghulam Haider Khan said that after Nustrat Fateh Ali Khan both brothers were symbol of the true Qawali.

He believed that God has blessed them with such sweet voice.

In the end of the ceremony Pir Ghulam Qutub ud Din Faridi threw light on the significance of Qawali and said that it was liked by Sufis. He believed that through qawali one can get closer to Allah almighty and his Prophet (PBUH). He paid rich tributes to both singers.

DG Auqaf Syed Tahir, Shafqat Slamat and Rafaqat Ali also spoke on the occasion.