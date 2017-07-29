LAHORE - Celebrations continued simultaenously with protests in different areas of the city following the Supreme Court verdict on Panamagate case against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Although the intensity of Friday’s political shows was much low as was expected by analysts, the feelings of the participants of the rallies by the workers of both PTI and PML-N were seemed so high in favour and against Nawaz Sharif.

The top court has disqualified the prime minister from his office in Panama case verdict. Nawaz Sharif resigned from the office immediately after the decision.

Celebrations erupted in nook and corners of the City mostly by the PTI workers after Sharif’s disqualification. They distributed sweets and danced at drum beats and chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan, the chairman of the Paksitan Tehreek-i-Insaf. The main festivities were organised at Liberty Chowk, Lalak Jan Chowk and PTI’s central office in Garden Town area.

A good number of Imran Khan’s lovers participated in the rallies led by PTI leaders Hamad Azhar, Waleed Iqbal and others. Participants chanted anti-Nawaz and pro-Imran slogans and paid tribute to the JIT members and judges of the apex court. According to them, the decision was the victory of Pakistan and 180 million people.

The PPP workers also took out rallies in different areas. The main shows were organised at front of Lahore Press Club and at residence of PPP Lahore chapter president Azizur Rehman Chann. Workers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Muslim League also celebrated the decision at front of their party offices in different city areas.

The PML-N workers mourned the disqualification of their leader, Nawaz Sharif, and took out rallies to protest the apex court verdict. Although, the participation of the PML-N workers was very thin in the rallies, they were seemed very disturbed over the permanent disqualification of their leader and founder and president of the party.

Two protest rallies were organised in Nawaz Sharif’s constituency of NA-120. One was led by MPA Majid Zahoor from his office in Mozang to Chairing Cross just after the decision and the second was organised by MPA Bilal Yasin from Bilal Gunj to Chairing Cross after Friday prayer.

PML-N traders wing chief Babar Mahmood also took out a solidarity with Nawaz Sharif rally at Hall Road. PML-N provincial minister Imran Nazir led a party rally at Liberty Chowk. Hafiz Nauman and Malk Riaz led rallies in Ichhra and Shahdrah areas respectively.

Charged workers of PML-N, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans “Nawaz Sharif Hum Tumharay Sath Hain” (Nawaz Sharif we are with you) vowed to continue supporting their leader no matter what were the circumstances. They said Nawaz Shairf lived in their hearts and no power could throw him out from people’s hearts and minds.