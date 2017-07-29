LAHORE - A delegation of German experts met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss various matters relating to the installation of new 1200-megawatt gas power project.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said this energy project has been devised keeping in view of emerging energy challenges and needs of the country.

“The electricity produced by this plant will be provided to the people at cheaper rates. Every moment is precious and the matters pertaining to this project should be settled expeditiously,” the CM directed.

He expressed the satisfaction that numerous energy projects have been completed in a record period of time, while other projects are being carried out speedily. Loadshedding has been sufficiently decreased due to the completion of energy projects and a new history of hard work, honesty and struggle has been written with regard to work on the energy projects, he added.

He went on to say as much as Rs168 billion have been saved in gas projects of 3600-megawatt, while 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has been completed in a record period of time.

Shehbaz also claimed the projects of such capacity were not even completed in China in such a short period of time. “Energy projects are initiatives for development and prosperity of the country as these will remove darkness from Pakistan, benifitting a population of 200 million.”

During the meeting, the delegation of German experts headed by Executive Director Bernhard Stabel assured to provide technical cooperation for new gas power project. P&D chairman, Punjab Thermal Power Company chairman, energy secretary, and other officials concerned attended the meeting.