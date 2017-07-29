LAHORE - Lawyers’ representatives on Friday lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of Pakistan and direct the authorities to file a corruption reference with the NAB against him and his family members.

They described the Supreme Court’s decision as historic and called upon the authorities to put the names of Nawaz Sharif and others mentioned in the verdict on the Panama Papers case on the Exit Control List (ECL).

As the day started, lawyers at the Lahore High Court and district courts were seen very excited about the judgement of the Supreme Court. After appearance before the courts, they gathered at barrooms and sat before television sets to hear the Supreme Court verdict. As the decision about Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification was announced, they stood on their chairs and started chanting slogans about supremacy of the law. They embraced each other and distributed sweets. Members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association took out a rally on The Mall to express their support to the Supreme Court verdict.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court Bar Association had been raising voice against Nawaz Sharif since April 20.

Addressing a joint press conference on Friday, SCBA and LHCBA leaders said the Supreme Court announced a historic verdict. They asked the government to put the names of all those linked to the Panama case on the Exit Control List.

The Pakistan Bar Council also welcomed the historic decision of the Supreme Court, saying that the top court disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar and ordered references against all of them.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, PBC Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon and Executive Committee Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that historic verdict of the apex court would go a long way in the history of Pakistan and strengthen the democratic system against malpractices and corruption of the ruling elite.

They commended the Supreme Court judges who unanimously gave their decision against the sitting prime minster for the first time in country’s history. They said this was a proof of independence of the judiciary. They said the legal fraternity rightfully took pride in independence of judiciary and its functioning without fear and favour in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution.

They lauded the role of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama leaks investigation.