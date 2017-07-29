LAHORE - Although the Supreme Court verdict against Nawaz Sharif disappointed his supporters across the country, the decision dropped like a bombshell on PML-N workers in NA-120, constituency in Lahore where the former prime minister was elected MNA in the 2013 general elections.

People from different walks of life whom The Nation contacted to get their opinion on the apex court verdict, expressed their disappointment at Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification. Some of them said they appreciate the accountability process started by the country’s top court.

As the NA-120 seat has fallen vacant after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N workers said they want someone from the Sharif family, especially Maryam, as the next candidate in the constituency.

It is, however, unclear whether Maryam herself chooses to contest the by-election, as experts say she may face legal challenges in case of her candidature. It is purely party leadership’s discretion to nominate the candidate for the contest in NA-120. According to some media reports, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to contest the election in NA-120.

“I wish Maryam Nawaz contests election here. But, we will fully support if our party gives ticket to any other person,” said Naveed Anwar, a PML-N councillor in UC-61, Lawrence Road area. He said he was disappointed at the court verdict, but stood firm with the party.

Malik Naseem is a vice chairman in the same constituency and he wants to see Maryam as next candidate in the constituency. He however said it was up to the party leadership to name the next candidate for the by-election in the constituency. “We will accept and support what our leadership will decide about the next candidate,” Naseem said.

About 300 to 400 PML-N workers took part in a rally from Bilal Ganj to Charing Cross to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif. The rally was led by MPA Bilal Yasin. Most participants in the rally looked shocked after the court decision. However, they vowed to support Nawaz Sharif when asked to comment on the situation.

“Nawaz Sharif was our leader. He is living in our hearts and will remain forever. We have great respect for the Supreme Court and honourable judges, but we have reservations about the verdict,” said Fauzia, a participant in the rally.

Talking to The Nation, rally participants Shagufta and Kausar said they were eager to see a woman PML-N candidate in their constituency and it would be best if Maryam contests the by-election. They were confident about Maryam’s landslide victory against any rival candidate.

Nawaz Sharif had secured 91,666 votes in this constituency, which consists of Islampura, Bilal Ganj, New Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, Kooper Road, Sanda, Mozang, Lower Mall, Lake Road, Mauj Darya, Premnagar and Litton Road localities. His rival, Dr Yasmin Rashid from the PTI, won 52,321 votes in the general election and alleged rigging. Yasmin’s votes against Nawaz were the highest ever secured by any rival candidate since the time he had been contesting elections in the constituency. The PTI claims it secured a record number of votes in the 2013 elections despite “rigging” and it was sure about its victory in the constituency in the upcoming contest.

Sher Bahadur is an active PTI worker. He had left the PML-N after the 2013 general elections. He lives in the Mozang area and claimed that Imran Khan’s candidate would easily defeat any rival from the PML-N. The NA-120 seat, he claimed, would be secured by the PTI in the next election. Another PTI worker, Shakeel, said the Supreme Court gave a historic verdict and opened the door for accountability starting from top level on the demand of Imran Khan. He was of the view the PTI chairman would be the next prime minister and his party would win the NA-120 by-election.