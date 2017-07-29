LAHORE - Punjab’s inspector general of police Arif Nawaz Khan has warned that the officers found involved in backing and patronising criminals in their jurisdiction will be sent-packing.

The police chief further said that the criminal cases related to children and women as victims should be taken up on priority basis. He said that all possible steps must be taken to safeguard the rights of women and children in the province.

The IGP issued these directions while presiding over the regional police officers’ conference held at the central police office on Friday.

The regional and district police officers attended the conference through video-link while several senior police officers were present in the meeting.

The provincial police chief directed the field officers to launch a full-fledged crackdown on the most wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders from August 1st after preparing the lists of such desperate criminals. The IGP said that he would himself supervise this anti-criminal campaign and the police should carefully prepare the lists so that the anti-social elements could be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the IGP directed the police to step up search and combing operations across the province and on a daily basis. The police were also ordered to intensify security search at the entry and exit points of the big cities.

Nawaz also announced that he would soon start inspection of the police stations and police headquarters to check working of the law enforcement agency.