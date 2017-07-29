LAHORE - The city received downpour on Friday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, massive traffic jam, power outages and water shortage.

The 47mm rain, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Windstorm and rain caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of the city into darkness. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored till filing of this report.

Strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by heavy rains. The rains started at around 1:30pm and continued intermittently for more than one and half an hour. Roads and streets, not only in low lying areas but also in several posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after the rain stopped.

Many roads were under rainwater even six to eight hours after the stoppage of rain. The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Inundated roads and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams.

Vehicles were seen broken down in inundated rainwater. Incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

Areas along the route of the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, Lakshmi Chowk, GPO Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Kashmir Road, Cooper Road, Rivaz Garden, Chuburji, Qartaba Chowk, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Ali Town, Judicial Colony, Wahdat Colony, Rehman Pura, Shadbagh, Westwood Colony, Sabzazar, Abbott Road, Gowalmandi, Nabha Road, Datanagar and Shah Jamal were amongst worst affected areas.

Windstorm and rains caused decrease in the mercury level, providing much needed relief to people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 61 percent.

According to experts, weak seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of country and likely to continue during next few days.

A trough of westerly wave lies over north Afghanistan and its adjoining areas. The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Zhob divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Fata.