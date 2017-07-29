LAHORE - The Prosecution department on Friday moved an application before sessions court, requesting change of Khadija Siddiqui’s stab case from Judicial Magistrate Mubashar Awan to any other court.

Now the decision which is likely today, July 29, may be delayed. The Prosecution department in its application also expressed distrust on the magistrate.

Arguing before the court, deputy prosecutor Rauf Wattoo said that the magistrate committed discrimination by not entertaining forensic report, though it was filed after recording of evidence. The prosecutor requested the sessions judge to transfer trial of Khadija Siddique’s stab case to some other magistrate.

Acting sessions judge, Sarfraz Akhtar sought reply from Magistrate Awan and adjourned the hearing for Saturday (today).

Additional district & sessions judge Rana Saeed would take up the application of the prosecution department on July 31.

Shah Hussain, son of a lawyer, has been blamed for stabbing his class-fellow 23 times on busy Davis Road when she was waiting outside a school to pick her younger sister.

The victim’s agony came to the spotlight a few months ago when she was forced to sit an exam with her alleged attacker, prompting the authorities to issue statements showing solidarity with her.

The Lahore High Court took notice and issued directives to subordinate courts to conduct hearing of the case on a daily basis. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Awan heard the case and took two months to conclude the proceedings.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented 11 witnesses to prove the suspect guilty of attempted murder, while the defence opposed it, pleading the judge to delete the offence of attempted murder.

Khadija appeared before the judge and recorded her statement, telling the court that Shah Hussain, wearing a helmet, attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. She said that the attacker attempted to flee after committing the crime but she caught him. His helmet fell down when he was trying to flee and she recognised him, the victim told the court, adding that her younger sister too sustained wounds in the brazen daylight attack.