LAHORE - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Wednesday, and met the burn victims of Ahmadpur East incident.

He enquired about their well, showed solidarity with their families, and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Talking with the victims and their families, the air chief said that the Pakistan Air Force and the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder by the victims and families of tragic incident. He also ensured that PAF would continue to provide assistance to the injured and their families.

Earlier on Monday, on his instructions, a PAF special C-130 aircraft along with doctors and paramedical staff evacuated at least 23 burn victims along with their attendants to Lahore. Later, they were transferred to burn centre of Jinnah Hospital for better medical care.

