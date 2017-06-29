LAHORE - A five-year-old boy was electrocuted in the Ichhra police precincts during Wednesday’s downpour. The death in Faazlia Colony sparked protest against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco).

Rescue workers said that Rahul was walking in the street when heavy voltage electric wires collapsed on the road. The boy received severe electric shock and died on the spot. Many residents took to streets soon after the death and staged a strong protest demonstration against the power company.

They said that the incident took place because of the negligence on part of the electric supply company. Authorities were investigating the accident.

OUR STAFF REPORTER