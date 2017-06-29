LAHORE - The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a conglomeration of religious parties in the country, has condemned the recent terrorist activities at Parachinar, Karachi and Quetta.

In a statement, the council said that terrorism was being spread in the country in order to advance the colonial agenda - which aims to ‘divide and rule’.

The MYC, comprising representatives of all schools of Islamic thought and sects, declared that the terrorist attacks at Parachinar were not a sectarian activity as these were an attack on the entire nation but the government demonstrated total apathy to the victims. The meeting was held to express grief over the killings by the oil tanker blaze near Bahawalpur besides the killings in terrorism activities in Quetta and Karachi.

An emergency meeting of the MYC held at Mansoora with the Jamaat-e-Islami’s acting chief Liaqat Baloch in the chair, maintained that there was no government worth the name in the country and there was neither a foreign policy nor a foreign minister of the country.

Briefing the media afterwards, Baloch said that the meeting was of the view that the US was promoting terrorism all over the world by patronising India and Israel.

The meeting also noted that declaring the Mutahida Jehad Council Chairman Syed Salahud Din a ‘global terrorist’ was an attempt to gain Modi’s goodwill and a conspiracy to sabotage the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

The JI leader further said that the meeting had decided to observe Solidarity day with the Kashmiris on July 8 and 13.

The MYC meeting termed the Model Town killings a terrorist activity and demanded the trial of the accused in a military court. The meeting also demanded immediate release of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Liaqat Baloch said that a high level delegation of the MYC would visit Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Iran in an attempt to defuse the tensions.

Jamatud Dawa’s deputy chief Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki, in his address, said that the rulers in Islamabad were supporting the stance of the India and the US on the Kashmir issue. He lashed out at the prime minister and his adviser on Foreign Affairs, saying that “these people are dancing to the tunes of Washington”.

Makki further said that the ISIS was a gang of RAW, CIA and MOSAD agents which was killing the Muslims all over the world. He appreciated the efforts of the Jamaat-e-Islami for the unity of the people of Pakistan and also for the Ummah’s unity.

OUR STAFF REPORTER