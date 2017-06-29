LAHORE - City police shot and killed a suspected child rapist in Harbanspura police area late Sunday night, days after a five-year-old girl was found murdered from the same area.

Police sources identified the suspect as 22-year-old Omar and said that the alleged rapist was killed during an armed encounter as the police raided a place to arrest the alleged killer. The suspect was at large since the police discovered the body of five-year-old Zainab.

The girl was playing in the street when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances almost one week ago. The next morning her blood soaked body was discovered from a drain. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police investigators revealed that the child was raped before being strangulated by the alleged killer. The police registered a murder case against unidentified persons and launched the probe. During the investigations, it was learnt that Omar fled soon after the body was recovered the drain.

A police team raided a house late Sunday night on a tip off. As the alleged rapist-cum-killer opened fire on the police, they also retaliated. When the fire was stopped, the man was found dead with multiple bullet injuries. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. However, no policeman was hurt during the crossfire.

Further investigations were underway.

