LAHORE - Heavy rain brought life to a standstill in the provincial capital on Wednesday amid the administration’s ‘best efforts’ to prevent the water-logged situation.

The worst hit areas of rain include Samanabad Town, Johar Town, Wahdat Colony, Shadman, Qartaba Chowk, Lawrence Road, Muslim Town, Ichhra, Railways Station, Rehmanpura and Cooper Road.

The Meteorological department forecast rain or thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected at a number of places in upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions.

According to Met Department strong monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours and the weather conditions will be likely to persist.

A fresh westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the county and may persist during next 36 hours.

Rain started at 4:45 am and continued for one hour in Lahore on Wednesday. The second spell of rain started at 9 am and continued till 12: 50 pm. Maximum rain recorded in Lahore 77 mm.

Maximum 52mm rain was recorded in the city.

Motorists were seen stranded on the waterlogged roads. In low-lying areas, people removed the rainwater on their own.

Millat Park area was completely inundated with water. The areas along Ferozepur Road and Waris Road were completely inundated with rainwater.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumiar Ahmed Syed, Wasa Chairman Chaudhry Shebaz along with Housing Secretary Momin Ali Agha oversaw the Wasa’s rain operations.

Sanitary workers continued their efforts to maintain flow of water into drains in most parts of the city.

Wasa spokesperson said the workers efficiently cleared the water and all the disposal stations were operational.

A Samanabad resident, Naveed Jamil said that the government should complete the development works so that the citizens do not face such poor conditions of the roads.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH