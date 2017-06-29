LAHORE - An alleged robber was killed while his accomplice was arrested with bullet injuries after a brief encounter in the limits of Shadbagh police during Eid holidays. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy while the injured was shifted to the Services hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Toutee Shah. The condition of his accomplice, Muhammad Ali, was said to be out of danger.

Both the robbers riding on a motorcycle were looting citizens at gunpoint outside the house of Malik Nadeem when a Dolphins police squad reached there.

As the gunmen opened fire on the police, the cops also hit back with bandits. As a result, one of the bandits died on the spot. Police sources claimed that both the robbers had a crime history and they were wanted to the police in several incidents of armed robberies. The police were investigating the shooting.

