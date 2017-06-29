LAHORE - The Punjab government has directed the divisional police heads and the district coordination officers to chalk out a new strategy for the security of foreigners working on different projects across the province.

The provincial home department has directed the CPOs, DPOs and DCs to review the security arrangements for Chinese and other nationals working on development projects in their respective jurisdictions.

It has also issued directives for the relevant authorities to review the performance of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Punjab police which was formed for the security of the foreigners working in the province.

The provincial authorities have ramped up measures to ensure the safety of foreigners, particularly Chinese, working and residing in the province in the wake of precarious security situation in the country that witnessed multiple terrorist attacks in the last week resulting in the loss of over 150 lives.

The kidnapping and subsequent killing of two Chinese nationals reportedly at the hands of the ‘Islamic State’ terrorist group had led the high authorities to review the security measures taken for the safety of foreigner.

The home department has further directed the divisional police chiefs to submit reports before it on the measures they have taken for the safety of the Chinese and other foreigners in the province within seven days.

It directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of Japanese working and residing in DG Khan and ramp up the security for all the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.

The provincial police chief had also issued an alert regarding security threat to high-profile personalities, the chief minister, Punjab governor and other political figures in the wake of intelligence reports about a terrorist outfit planning to target them.

NNI