lahore: The Punjab Food Authority imposed heavy fine on 21 canteens located at different cinemas, parks, hospitals eateries and public places during Eid days.

The food authority fined Greater Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, Model Town Society.

PFA also slapped the Options restaurant, Tabak Restaurant, and OPTP in Gulberg with Rs1 million fine for using expired cooking oil, according to a senior PFA official. Kabail restaurant at MM Alam Road was also fined Rs1 million while Buffalo Wings and Rings Restaurants were slapped with Rs 50,000 fine over improper cleanliness measures and usage of rotten food items.–Staff Reporter