LAHORE - As many as 22 flights were cancelled and 10 other delayed to and from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

Most of the flights were of the national flag carrier while other private and foreign airlines included Air Blue, Shaheen, Uzbek and Emirates Airline.

PIA flight PK-709 and 710, Lahore-Manchester-Lahore; PK-290 coming from Doha; and PK-263 and PK-264, Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Lahore, were cancelled. Also, the domestic flights operating from Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, Lahore-Quetta-Lahore, Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore, Lahore-Rahim Yar Khan-Lahore, were cancelled while some other flights were delayed.

CAA sources believed that flights were being cancelled for the last many days and the main reason behind the delays is shortage of planes besides technical faults. But a PIA spokesman was of the view that flights were being cancelled due to lesser number of passengers during Ramazan.

During the holy month of fasting, people restrain their travel activities and prefer to stay at home. After Eid celebrations, the passengers load would be normal and flights would operate with their normal schedule, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, two PIA flights met with two incidents at Allama Iqbal International Airport. In first incident, the PIA flight PK-264, coming from Abu Dhabi, was hit by a bird plane due to which departure of the airline’s Dubai flight Pk-203 was delayed by three to four hours.

During second incident, the rear tyre of PIA flight PK-750 burst before take-off at 11.00 am due to which the flight was delayed by 4:00 pm.

Dozen held at airport

The Immigration authorities at Lahore airport Wednesday intercepted 12 passengers travelling on visit visas to Dubai and recovered fake Libyan visas from their possession.

According to an FIA spokesman, these passengers were travelling to Dubai on visit visas and were intercepted by the authorities. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed that their real destination was Germany.

During thorough search, 18 fake blank Libyan visas stickers were recovered from their shoes.

The accused disclosed that they managed to get fake visa stickers with the help of three agents - Nafees, Atif Gujar and Bilal - residents of Rabwa district Chiniot. They claimed that they paid Rs0.9 million against each passenger.

Immigration authorities sent them to Anti Human Trafficking Cell for further action.

