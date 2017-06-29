LAHORE - A 45-year-old man was allegedly tortured to death by Shadbagh police late Monday night. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police sources said that the man was running a Pan shop in the area. He was sitting at his shop when a police team reached there. First, the policemen exchanged harsh words with the shop owner for late night opening. Then, he was brutally tortured by the policemen. When his condition got deteriorated, he was rushed to a hospital but died in the way.

The station house officer was suspended from service and the police were investigating the death with no arrest made yet.

Police claimed to have arrested 40 for flying kites City police Wednesday said they arrested at least 40 persons for violating the ban on kite-flying in Lahore during Eid holidays.

The police also filed criminal cases against the arrested men.

The arrests came during the police crackdown on kite flyers. The crackdown was launched across the city soon after two persons including a child were admitted to hospital with throat injuries.

Five-year-old Omar and 20-year-old Arslan were on their way home when stray string slit their throats in Islampura and Shadbagh police areas respectively.

