LAHORE - Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal all over Pakistan, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Held Kashmir.

This religious festival is celebrated on the first of Shawwal according to the Muslim Hijri calendar, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

On account of Sharaqpur East oil tanker tragedy, which took away life of over 150 of the innocent persons on June 25 and the background terror incidents at Parachinar and Quetta, the government had announced to celebrate the Eid with simplicity and without traditional pomp and show and festivities.

The day dawned with special prayers for security, progress and prosperity of the country. Eid congregations were held at open places‚ mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities, towns and villages of the country. In their sermons, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr and the need to share its joys with the poor. People exchanged Eid greetings, gifts and visited each others to wish the festival.

In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque where President Mamnoon Husssain offered his prayer. A large number of people including parliamentarians, ministers and envoys of Islamic countries also offered Eid prayers at the Faisal Mosque. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Ummah. After Eid prayers, the president mixed up with the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who offered the Eid prayer in London a day earlier, spent the day at Bahawalpur with the victims of oil tanker.

Security remained on high alert in different parts of the country, including the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion. Snap checking and patrolling by law enforcing agencies have been increased.

In city, the main Eid congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque where the Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana offered the prayers. A tight security was maintained in the city. The police were seen deployed at main roads of the city, public parks, outside Lahore Zoo, and markets. Police pickets were held to keep any eye on the elements attempting nefarious activity in city. Traffic police and the police patrolling teams also kept a close check on the one-wheeling yet at certain places, one-wheeling and the accidents related to it were reported in the media.

The sweltering weather on the first day of the Eid kept the majority at home yet people got much relaxed as mercury came down a little bit the next day, followed by rain in most parts of the Punjab on the third day. People greatly enjoyed the pleasant weather and thronged the public parks and other places of recreational activity. A huge number of people drove to different hill stations including Murree, Nathiagalli, Swat, Kaghan, Naran, and Kashmir to spend the Eid holidays which have expanded to a whole week.

No untoward incident was reported in the city while Eid passed away peacefully through in the country.

