LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains Tuesday presided over the meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee at his office.

A police spokesman said that several complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to property or business disputes were presented in the meeting.

The CCPO listened to the complainants one-by-one and issued on the spot orders to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. One of the complainants was a German national Pakistani woman.

A Germany-returned woman Tasleem Farrukh complained to the commission that a person Ch Nayyar had illegally occupied her plot.

Amin Wains listened to both the parties the issue was resolved amicably. Chaudhry Nayyar agreed to pay the price of the plot to the lady within one week.

The lady thanked CCPO for the peaceful solution of her property dispute. She also lauded the role of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. CCPO Lahore said that problems of overseas Pakistanis are being solved on priority basis.