LAHORE = The Lahore High Court Tuesday passed an interim order to reopen the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakaria University in Lahore, with directions to the administration not to do further admissions.

A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the petitions filed by several students against non-issuance of degrees. The bench ordered Munir Bhatti, CEO of the sub-campus, to appear before the court on the next hearing and submit affidavit.

During the hearing, the vice chancellors of BZU appeared before the court and submitted the record of the students. The officials of the Higher Education Commission and High Education Department told the bench that the administration of the sub-campus was willing to offer its campus for the classes of the students. Earlier, the students through their counsels said that they could not go to Multan for classes. At this, the court observed that it would protect the rights of the students and their future. A law officer informed the bench that BZU syndicate had suspended the notification of the sub-campus and it did not banned it permanently.

On it, the bench ordered to reopen the campus for those students who had already been studying there and stopped the administration from further admissions. The court adjourned hearing until April 6.