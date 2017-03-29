LAHORE - Two young men were arrested by federal investigation agency for filming and blackmailing young girls in a Lahore raid early Tuesday, official sources said. Authorities also seized several videos and mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Junaid, a college student, and his accomplice Khurram, said to be a software engineer. The arrests were made during a raid conducted by cyber crime wing of the federal agency. The suspects were shifted to a facility for further interrogation, an official said.

Sources close to investigators said the suspects used to blackmail young girls after making their videos. The arrested suspects also sent several videos of local girls to Afghanistan, the official claimed. The federal investigation agency filed a case against the duo after recording the statements of some victims. Further investigations were underway.

SIX ROBBERS ARRESTED

Lahore’s CIA police Tuesday claimed to have smashed a gang of robbers by arresting their six members. The police also seized 110 tolas gold ornaments, Rs 300,000, guns and pistols from their possession.

According to SP CIA Tariq Mastoi, the bandits were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies. The suspects were identified by police as Tayyab, Usman, Sadaqt, Qamar, Waqas, and Ghulam Murtaza. The police spokesman said that the arrested bandits confessed to police their involvement in at least 22 cases of armed robberies. Further investigations were underway.