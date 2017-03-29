LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has said illiteracy and poverty could only be eliminated by acquiring education which provides strong and solid base on which a stable edifice of prosperous nation is erected.

He was addressing to the participants at 7th Convocation of King Edward Medical University, Lahore on Tuesday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asad Aslam, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Saeed, faculty members, parents and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

The governor said that King Edward Medical University holds a key position in the country's healthcare landscape, and the KEMU graduates are setting standards of excellence and professional integrity at home and abroad.

He asked the graduates of the university that acquiring the degrees is not enough. “You should come up to the new phase of your life, your education has prepared you well but is now for you to harness the skills you have acquired and summon the knowledge to make this world a better, more humane, tolerant and just place,” Rajwana suggested.

He hoped that the graduates would consider the needs of motherland and hold them above all. “Only by remaining attached to your roots, you can grow and prosper into role models for your children, your juniors and the people of your country. Now it is up to you, together, we can realise our collective dream of a healthy and prosperous nation.”

Later on, the governor distributed degrees/medals among the fresh graduates.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Asad Aslam presented the progress report of the institution.