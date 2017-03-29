LAHORE - Putting to a halt internal wrangling for the time being, the entire faculty of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has got united to save one of their colleagues facing disciplinary action under PEEDA Act for alleged negligence in Zohra Bibi case.

Knowing that the proceedings has been initiated on directions of Punjab Chief Minister, they have gone to the extent of giving threat of en-bloc resignations if the charges against Senior Registrar Dr Rasheed Ahmed were not dropped.

The ill fated Zohra Bibi was first admitted to a private healthcare facility Arif Memorial Hospital on January 1, 2017, from where she was shifted to Services Hospital and later to nearby PIC but only to be further referred to Jinnah Hospital.

Shortage of bed caused the patient to breathe her last on floor outside medical ward of Jinnah Hospital in biting cold. Reporting of the incident in print and electronic media caused people at helm of affairs to wake up from deep slumber and initiate inquiry.

The Committee headed by Prof Faisal Masood recommended proceedings against Dr Rasheed Ahmed under PEEDA Act who provided treatment to Zohra Bibi at PIC Emergency and later referred her to Jinnah Hospital due to renal failure and chest infection.

The Academic council of PIC came up with a joint resolution at recently convened meeting, demanding withdrawal of charges against Dr Rasheed Ahmed. The council claimed that Zohra Bibi was treated within the standards of medical management and later referred to multidisciplinary hospital having nephrology and medical care facilities on detecting renal failure and chest infection.

The patient was also offered ambulances services by the administration but the family took her to Jinnah Hospital on own, according to the council.

Now as the CM has initiated PEEDA proceedings against the SR Emergency, the whole scenario has been deliberated, discussed and elaborated every aspect of patient management at PIC. The academic council took serious note of PEEDA proceedings against Dr Rasheed Ahmed despite provision of best available medical management.

“PEEDA proceedings are biased and victimization of PIC doctor,” the Academic Council maintained.

“The inquiry committee chairman clearly stated in the presence of PIC focal person that doctors at Emergency managed the patient up to the mark. PIC doctors have serious concerns, resentment and reservation on such proceedings.” The council is of firm view that PIC provided best treatment. If proceedings continue, the council warned, it will not be possible for PIC doctors to perform such sensitive duties.

The council unanimously decided that if proceedings were not withdrawn, all academic council will resign and the government will have to make alternative arrangement to fill the gap of trained and skilful doctors.