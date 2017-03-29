LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed deep concern over the sudden and steep rise in the prices of the food items in the country, calling it total failure of the government.

Addressing the central leadership of the JI at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said the spiral in the prices of chicken, vegetables and fruits was nerve breaking for the general public. The pulses prices were already high. It seems that price hike had also entered the homes of people along with the census teams, he remarked.

Sirajul Haq said that the prices of daily use items were beyond the reach of the common man. The sudden price spiral during the last week had made life difficult even for the middle class. Basic facilities of education and health were already not available to the majority of the population but now it had become difficult for the common man to make both ends meet. The traders were fleecing the people but there was none to check them.

The JI chief went onto say that corruption had eaten the vitals of the society and the anti-graft institutions including NAB had totally disappointed the masses.

He said it was the height of shamelessness that case of the mega corruption of the rulers were before the judiciary but they were boasting of their honesty at public meetings. The corrupt mafia had plundered the national wealth and transferred the same to their bank accounts abroad. On the other hand, every child in the country was under heavy debt because of the record loans secured by the rulers.

He said that the image of Pakistan as a nuclear state had been seriously damaged due to the rulers’ corruption and the nation was highly worried on this. But unfortunately, the rulers appeared to be fully at ease. He vowed to carry the JI campaign against corruption to its logical end.

He urged the JI district level leadership to seek the cooperation of honest and effective people in their areas and adopt a proper strategy to induct new blood in the JI.