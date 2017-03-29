LAHORE - Two young workers sustained multiple burns after huge fire erupted inside a factory in Shera Kot police precincts, rescue workers said Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to the Burn Unit of the Mayo Hospital in critical condition minutes after the fire broke out in a small manufacturing unit located on the Bund road. The condition of one of the victims was said to be critical. The fire victims were identified as 28-year-old Usman who received 70 burns and 17-year-old Shahzad with 40 percent burns.

It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. Firefighters say they believe the blaze broke out because of short-circuiting. At least three firefighting units responded to the incident and rescuers managed to put out the blaze after one hour long battle.

The district authorities were also investigating the fire incident.