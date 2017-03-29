LAHORE - A female petitioner has filed a complaint in a district and sessions court, alleging that a man created a fake Facebook profile in her name, which ultimately led to her husband kicking her out of the house.

Shagufta Rani submitted a petition in the court, stating that a man named Raja Khalil had created a fake profile on Facebook impersonating her. The accused had downloaded her photos from her original ID and created the fake one. She maintained in the petition that she came to know about the offense when Khalil added her brother from the fake profile. The complainant stated that she had gone to the authorities concerned but they did not pay heed to her problem.

In the petition, Rani requested the court to issue an order to the FIA director to register an FIR against Khalil. She claimed that Khalil had sent friend requests to many of her acquaintances which caused her humiliation and had destroyed her marriage, since her husband kicked her out of the house and is now contemplating separation.