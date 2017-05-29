LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed directed the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of job quota for special persons and activate the committees set up in districts to resolve their problems.

He was presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners, at Civil Secretariat on Sunday. He said that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to help the disabled including visually-impaired persons to get respectable status in the society and make them useful citizen.

He said that the government adopted an effective strategy for rehabilitation of special persons and job quota for them was increased from two to three percent. He directed that regular meeting of committees for special persons be held so that their problems could be resolved on priority.

He said that for provision of best healthcare in hospital quality medicines of international standard have been purchased; timely payments be made in procurement of medicines.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of free medicines, facilities and cleanliness arrangements in district and tehsil headquarter hospitals.

Deputy Commissioners should regularly visit hospitals, he added.

He directed that campaign against polio and dengue be expedited in the vulnerable districts, saying that there is a need to work with nation spirit to eradicate both these diseases once and for all.

The chief secretary lauded deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura and Chiniot for improving their DHQ hospitals besides praising the efforts of officers of Food department and deputy commissioners for making wheat procurement campaign successful.

OUR STAFF REPORTER







